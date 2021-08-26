Another day, another COVID-19 update: Health officials in British Columbia are reporting 724 new cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday), including 64 in the Island Health region.

The Coastal Health region, which includes Powell River, saw 142. All in all, there are 5,640 active cases across B.C., with 149 people in hospital and 83 in intensive care.

On the vaccine front, 83.7 per cent (3,878,423) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 75.6 per cent (3,504,402) received their second dose.

This comes as the Province sees a ‘significant increase’ in the number of vaccine registrations and bookings for first doses, particularly among those 40 and younger.

“Getting vaccinated is the most important step we can all take to move out of this pandemic, and the momentum this week is positive news,” said health minister Adrian Dix.

On Monday, there were 8,909 new registrations and 7,347 new appointment bookings. That’s a 174.8 percent increase in daily registrations and an 88.6 percent daily increase compared to the previous Monday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, there were 10,175 total new registrations and 9,486 new appointment bookings, representing a 201.3 percent increase in registrations and a 124.4 percent increase in bookings compared to the previous Tuesday.