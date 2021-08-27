A push for vaccinations and new restrictions hasn’t slowed down the fourth wave of COVID-19 in B.C.

The province ended the week with 867 new cases, the most in roughly four months.

Of those, 63, or just over 13.5 percent of the cases, were in the Island Health region.

There are now 5,657 active cases and after three more people passed away, all of whom resided in B.C.’s Interior, the province’s death toll has reached 1,807.

From Aug. 12-25, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 82 percent of cases and 85.9 percent of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Aug. 19-25) – Total 4,368

Not vaccinated: 3,116 (71.3 percent)

Partially vaccinated: 467 (10.7 percent)

Fully vaccinated: 785 (18 percent )

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Aug. 12-25) – Total 213

Not vaccinated: 169 (79.3 percent)

Partially vaccinated: 14 (6.6 percent)

Fully vaccinated: 30 (14.1 percent)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population (Aug. 19-25)

Not vaccinated: 199.0

Partially vaccinated 105.7

Fully vaccinated: 24.9

Of the active cases, 159 individuals are in hospital and 84 are in intensive care.

As of Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, 83.9 percent (3,886,952) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 75.8 percent (3,514,485) received their second dose.

In addition, 84.6 percent (3,657,914) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 76.9 percent (3,326,997) received their second dose.

The new/active cases include:

61 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 393

350 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 2,190

