There are very few exceptions to the proof of vaccination requirement that kicks in on Sept.13th.

One is, you don’t have to prove that you’ve gotten a COVID-19 vaccine to board a BC Ferries vessel.

BC Ferries spokesperson, Deborah Marshall explains: “It applies to some non-essential businesses, and BC Ferries, being a public transportation provider, is considered an essential service.”



The same goes for TransLink and BC Transit.

However, BC Ferries has brought back its mask mandate for all indoor public spaces.

That means you must wear one inside all BC Ferries vessels and terminals, regardless of vaccination status.

Looking ahead to mid-September, the proof of vaccination requirement applies to anyone born in 2009 or earlier (12-plus) and covers the following things:

Indoor ticketed concerts, theatre, dance, symphony and sporting events

Indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants, pubs and bars

Nightclubs and casinos

Movie theatres

Gyms, pools and recreation facilities (does not include youth recreational sport)

Indoor high intensity group exercise

Indoor organized gatherings like weddings, parties, conferences, meetings and workshops

Indoor organized group recreational classes and activities like pottery and art

Post-secondary on-campus student housing. Note: Students must be partially vaccinated by Sept. 7th

Events, businesses and services will ask to see your proof of vaccination and valid government ID.

Proof of vaccination will not be needed to vote in-person in the Sept. 20th federal election, or in-person at advance polling places.

The requirement is in place until Jan. 31st, 2022, subject to extension.