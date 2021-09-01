One person is in custody after a murder on the east coast of Vancouver Island.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the homicide near Bowser, roughly a half hour south of Courtenay.

Just after 4:00am Tuesday morning, Oceanside RCMP was called to assist BC Ambulance after receiving a report of an injured person in the 5000 block of Thompson Clark Drive West.

Once they got there, officers came across a person suffering from serious injuries, already being treated by both BC Ambulance paramedics and the Fire Department members.

“Sadly this individual later succumbed to their injuries,” says Sgt. Chris Manseau, Division Media Relations Officer for the BC RCMP.

“VIIMCU has been notified and is now investigating. While we are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation, police believe this was an isolated incident, one person is in custody, and there is no on-going risk to the general public.”

The BC Coroners Service is also doing a concurrent fact-finding investigation into the death.

Police say that, due to the privacy of the deceased, their name will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.