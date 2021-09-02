UPDATE: Telus now says wireless services for its customers in BC and Alberta have been fully restored after some customers experienced intermittent problems for about one hour this morning. There is no word on what caused the problems.

Telus is searching for the cause of outages affecting wireless customers in the Cowichan Valley and elsewhere in the province.

A Telus spokesperson says customers are experiencing what it calls “intermittent wireless service issues in parts of BC and Alberta.”

Telus says 9-1-1- service is not affected and it’s working to restore full service to wireless customers as quickly as possible.