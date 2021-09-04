Lake Cowichan RCMP are asking any witnesses to a float plane crash in Lake Cowichan to contact them.

Just after 1pm, yesterday emergency responders were informed of the crash and made their way out to the scene.

Responders made contact with the pilot and sole occupant, who were sent to hospital with minor injuries. The plane was sunk and remains underwater until it can be removed safely. Anyone near the area is asked to stay away from the scene.

The Transportation Safety Board were made aware of the situation and decided not to attend.

RCMP Media Relations Officer Chris Manseau says, “This investigation is still in the preliminary stages, and may take some time to determine the full cause of the crash. The pilot is fully cooperating with investigators, and it doesn’t appear at this time that any criminality took place.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake Cowichan RCMP’s non-emergency number at 250-749-6668.