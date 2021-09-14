An investigation is underway into a fire Monday afternoon that engulfed a house on Belvedere Crescent in Sahtlam.

Sahtlam Fire Chief Randy Busch says the flames spread quickly throughout the home and the structure was fully involved by the time firefighters arrived.

According to Busch, they focused on “keeping that fire to the structure itself and protecting all the surrounding interface with the trees and the vehicles and the other buildings on-site”

He says they received aid from Lake Cowichan fire “with water and manpower” and water tender trucks from the Crofton and Duncan fire departments.

Busch says the fire spread up one wall to the roof of the house and they don’t what started at this time, just the area of the home where the fire began.

One person was at home at the time of the fire and got out safely.