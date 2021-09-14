According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, the main circulating variant is Delta, accounting for about 99 percent of positive cases. (Graph supplied by the BC Centre for Disease Control)

Eighty-six percent of eligible people aged 12 and up in B.C. have now received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

The number was revealed by the province in a written statement released this afternoon.

As well, 78.5 percent of those 12-and-older are now fully vaccinated.

Among adults, those numbers rise to 86.5 and 79.4 percent respectively.

But the total number of new cases in the last 24 hours remains high.

The province reported 677 new ones today including 86 in the Island Health region. The island’s total number of active cases is now 627.

The new/active cases include:

237 new cases in Fraser Health (total active cases: 1,948)

102 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health (total active cases: 1,030)

153 new cases in Interior Health (total active cases: 1,583)

99 new cases in Northern Health (total active cases: 964)

86 new cases in Island Health (total active cases: 627)

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada (total active cases: 13)

Overall, there are currently 6,165 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 167,416 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 288 people are in hospital and 140 are in intensive care, up one from yesterday.

In the past 24 hours, one new death (Northern Health) has been reported, for an overall total of 1,866.

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 7,630,846 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.