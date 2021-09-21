Election Day 2021 is wrapping up in British Columbia. Today (Monday), B.C.’ers hit the polls in a pandemic federal election — a first for Canada.

Electors who hadn’t already voted in advance polls or through the mail cast their ballot in person throughout the day for who they want to represent them federally.

In B.C., the polls closed at 7:00 pm.

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford Preliminary Results (as of 9:15 pm):

Polls Reporting: 165 of 250 (66 %)

Voter Turnout: 24,733 of 98,396 registered electors (25.14 %) — does not include electors who registered on election day.

Population: 108,052

Number of electors on list: 98,396

Party Candidate Votes Percent of Votes Conservative Alana DeLong 6,900 27.9 % People’s Party – PPC Mark Hecht 1,564 6.3 % Liberal Blair Herbert 3,888 15.7 % NDP-New Democratic Party Alistair MacGregor 10,621 42.9 % Green Party Lia Versaevel 1,760 7.1 % Total number of valid votes: 24,733

National Results:

Polling stations are now closed across Canada. The Liberal Party will form a minority government.

Liberal Party: 113 elected (leading 44)

Conservatives: 104 elected (leading 18)

Bloc Quebecois: 25 elected (leading 4)

NDP: 16 (leading 12)

Green Party: 0 (leading 2)

People’s Party of Canada: 0 (0 leading)

To form a majority government, one party must win at least 170 seats. Mail-in ballots will not begin to be counted until tomorrow (Tuesday) with no results final until that process has ended.