Most of the ballots in the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding have been counted and Alastair MacGregor of the NDP has been returned as the MP for the riding/

Elections Canada says the incumbent received more than 24-thousand votes, for 42.4 per cent of the popular vote in the constituency.

Placing second was Alana DeLong of the Conservative Party, who received more than 16-thousand votes, which was 28,5 per cent of the vote.

Blair Herbert of the Liberal Party received just over nine thousand votes for 16.2 percent of voters,

Voting Results for the electoral district of Cowichan—Malahat—Langford Party Candidate Votes Percent of Votes Conservative Alana DeLong 16,211 28.5 % People’s Party – PPC Mark Hecht 3,738 6.6 % Liberal Blair Herbert 9,199 16.2 % NDP-New Democratic Party Alistair MacGregor 24,115 42.4 % Green Party Lia Versaevel 3,613 6.4 % Total number of valid votes: 56,876