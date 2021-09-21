Alistair MacGregor Returned as MP in Cowichan-Malahat-Langford
Alistair MacGregor, NDP Candidate for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford
Most of the ballots in the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding have been counted and Alastair MacGregor of the NDP has been returned as the MP for the riding/
Elections Canada says the incumbent received more than 24-thousand votes, for 42.4 per cent of the popular vote in the constituency.
Placing second was Alana DeLong of the Conservative Party, who received more than 16-thousand votes, which was 28,5 per cent of the vote.
Blair Herbert of the Liberal Party received just over nine thousand votes for 16.2 percent of voters,
Voting Results for the electoral district ofCowichan—Malahat—Langford
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentof Votes
|Conservative
|Alana DeLong
|16,211
|28.5 %
|People’s Party – PPC
|Mark Hecht
|3,738
|6.6 %
|Liberal
|Blair Herbert
|9,199
|16.2 %
|NDP-New Democratic Party
|Alistair MacGregor
|24,115
|42.4 %
|Green Party
|Lia Versaevel
|3,613
|6.4 %
|Total number of valid votes:
|
|56,876
|
(source: Elections Canada)