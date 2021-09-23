Artist Maynard Johnny Jr poses with a traditional paddle in his studio. Photograph supplied by M. Johnny Jr.

BC Ferries and the First Peoples’ Cultural Council have selected artist Maynard Johnny Jr. from Chemainus to create the artwork that will adorn the exterior of the Salish Heron.

The Salish Heron is currently under construction and will be the fourth Salish Class vessel in the fleet of BC Ferries.

It will operate in the Southern Gulf Islands, starting in 2022.

The names given to these ferries recognize the Coast Salish as the original mariners of the Salish Sea.

In a news release, BC Ferries states: “Johnny’s signature use of bold, bright colours and graceful line work embodies the beauty and energy of contemporary Coast Salish art while drawing upon the rich history of Coast Salish two-dimensional design.”

He has exhibited his art in the Changing Hands: Art Without Reservation 2 exhibit at the Museum of Art and Design in New York.

His work adorned the cedar gift boxes that were given to special guests at the Canadian Juno Music Awards.