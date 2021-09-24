Cowichan Earth Guardians is holding its third Climate Strike this afternoon at Duncan City Square.

It will be the first rally since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The organizers urge all adults to attend and support youth calling for the changes needed to reverse global warming.

Ellie Barnhart says that to deal with the climate emergency “we need to change everything” and for that to happen, older people need to support youth.

Earth Guardians say today’s event builds on Cowichan’s youth climate strikes in 2019, which witnessed large numbers of young people from several local schools, along with many adults, rally in City Square.

Guardians member Lily Wilson, a Frances Kelsey Secondary student, says they are “not seeing the urgent climate action” needed and must keep raising their voices.

Sandy McPherson of Transition Cowichan says we need to “transition to a regenerative culture…where we value caring for community and for the earth over profit.”

The Climate Strike rally takes place at Duncan City Square today from noon until 1:30 pm.