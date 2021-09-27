The Cowichan Tribes and several other local organizations are hosting an Every Child Matters March on Thursday morning. The event is taking place to commemorate the first National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

The organizers ask you bring drums and other momentos – such as shoes – to leave at City Hall, similar to what has been done at other government buildings across the country.

Participants will be required to wear masks and to register ahead of time. The march will start at the Duncan Vancouver Island University Campus and work its way over to the soccer fields on River Road.

Registration for the event is from 8-9am and will be followed by a prayer at 9:15 with the march beginning at 9:30.

The event coordinators are looking for volunteers to help with the event. This includes setup, takedown, and other ‘day of’ positions. Anyone looking to volunteer can contact Beth at 250-797-1484.