The Halloween Train will not be leaving the station at the BC Forest Discovery Centre for another year.

After not running the event last year, they have decided to again cancel it due to what they’re calling, an abundance of caution.

“With an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel the Halloween Train for the second straight year,” the Centre says in a statement. “More than 12,000 visitors attended the event in 2019 and because of the very large crowds it attracts, we realize that, in the interest of public safety, the event should not be held this year.”

In lieu of the event, they will be extending their season and memberships through Halloween. Those who had purchased advance tickets are set to be refunded by mail by October 31st.

Looking forward, the Centre seems confident that the Christmas Express will go ahead as planned. They direct anyone interested in that event to check for updates on their website.