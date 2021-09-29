Power has been restored in Sidney after a tree fell across power lines and caused an outage that affected more than 1,700 customers, including the BC Ferries terminal at Swartz Bay.

The Ferry Corporation says it was forced to hold one vessel at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal dock because it was impossible to operate the loading ramps during the outage.

BC Ferries asked travelers with reservations to check-in at the terminal, as usual, to maintain their reservation status while BC Hydro crews restored power to the area.

The outage was reported at about 11:20 am and BC Hydro crews restored service about 90 minutes later.