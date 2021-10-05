Sunlight through ferns in a forest in the Cowichan Valley (staff photo)

The government says it will establish a new provincial park in the Cowichan Valley.

The 143-hectare class ‘A’ park will be located near the Koksilah River in the area of Eagle Heights.

It will protect an area that’s important to the Cowichan people.

The park will include a vital ecosystem that has been used by the Cowichan people throughout their history and includes old-growth Douglas fir, limestone geological features, and rare species of plants in a grassland ecosystem.

Some plants used in spiritual practices are found only in this unique grassland.

Cowichan Tribes has chosen the name Hwsalu-utsum for the park.