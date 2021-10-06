Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says taking a vacation to Tofino on the first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was “a mistake.”

The PM says he is focusing on making amends and he regrets the decision. Trudeau came under fire from other politicians and Indigenous leaders last week when he was spotted on a beach in the popular surfing community.

Today (Oct. 6), Trudeau thanked the Chief of the Kamloops area First Nation for taking his call on the weekend after being invited twice to participate in ceremonies there last Thursday. He says he is looking forward to visiting at a later date.

– with files from Wendy Gray/Vista Radio