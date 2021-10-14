Canada’s post office says it’s committed to delivering green and sustainable service.

Canada Post’s Environmental Action Plan contains ambitious goals for the next decade and beyond, saying it wants to reach ‘Net Zero’ carbon emissions by 2050 and ‘Zero Waste’ operations by 2030.

By next year, Canada Post says it plans to eliminate all unnecessary single-use plastics in events and meetings and is working to reduce single-use plastics in its operations.

It will also work with suppliers and customers to pilot green delivery and packaging solutions.

Canada Post says it will offer all employees the opportunity and resources to help the company become greener.

Canada Post President Doug Ettinger says “Canadians care about the environment.”

He says “with a presence in every community, and an extensive network built to provide a vital service across the country, Canada Post has a duty to make changes that make a difference.

He says they can play an important role in protecting the environment today and preserving it for future generations.

Five organizations initiated the Canada Post Environmental Action Plan.