Crews are getting ready to improve intersections in Ladysmith on the Trans Canada Highway. This is in response to the 2019 Ladysmith Corridor review study.

For now, construction will be focused on South Davis Road and Baker Road intersections. They’ll be restricting left turns onto the highway at those intersections, in an attempt to improve overall traffic flow.

In the spring of next year, construction will move to the North Davis intersection. The work there will focus on signal optimization, by increasing green-time for left-hand turns. They’ll also be moving the crosswalk from the north side of the intersection to the south.

Construction in the area isn’t expected to cause any significant traffic disruptions.