The Cowichan Tribes say that Covid cases among their members are on the rise.

There have been 35 confirmed cases and two deaths from Covid in Cowichan Tribes members since September 15th. The cases have affected 13 households in the area, and cases have been evenly distributed across age groups.

In a post today, they shared that there were 9 cases in each of the 0-19, 20-39, and 40-59 age groups and 8 cases for those aged 60 and up. 20 of the cases were male and 15 were female.

In a statement, the Cowichan Tribes say, “Each case reported os a valued member of our community. We extend our prayers to the families affected by a loss and send strength to all those currently fighting this virus.”

If you’re looking for a vaccine for either covid or the flu, the Tribes are hosting a clinic at the Ts’ewulhtun Health Centre this week open Wednesday from 1-6pm, Thursday from 9am-4pm, and Friday from 9am-3pm.