LifeLabs is warning that rotating walkouts may disrupt service next week at some of its locations.

The company says it’s reached an impasse in contract negotiations after the BC Government Service Employees Union rejected the latest contract offer.

The BCGEU has now served the company with 72-hour strike notice.

Lifelabs is designated as an essential service but says some patient service centres may be closed on a rotating basis by the walkouts, which are expected to start on Monday.

It says essential service levels have been worked out for its laboratory operations,

Lifelabs says it’s committed to taking the necessary steps to minimize disruptions to patients and health care providers.

The company says most patient service centres will remain open and its testing labs will continue to operate.

LifeLabs says it will notify people if their appointments need to be rescheduled.

People can check to see which patient service centres may be affected on its website.