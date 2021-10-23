Rain and strong winds are forecast this weekend for Vancouver Island, the Strait of Georgia, and the Sunshine Coast.

The windy conditions are expected to begin Sunday and continue Monday.

Southeast winds of 70 to 90 kilometres per hour and gusts of 100 kilometres per hour are forecast over West and North Vancouver Island.

For East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, winds of 60 kilometres per hour and gusts of 90 are expected.

Environment Canada says a deepening low pressure system approaching Vancouver Island is the cause of the rough weather.

The low pressure system is expected to cross northern Vancouver Island on Monday.