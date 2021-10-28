The Catalyst Crofton pulp and paper mill will shut down for approximately two weeks in November.

Mill owner Paper Excellence says the production curtailment from November 9th until about November 24th is because of “ongoing logistics challenges.”

It will be coordinated with a previously planned maintenance shutdown for its biomass power boiler.

Paper Excellence says because the boiler shutdown significantly impacts energy costs, both the pulp and paper operations will stop production.

The Catalyst Crofton mill has two paper machines and two pulp lines and employs more than five hundred workers.