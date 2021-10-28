North Cowichan will be looking for public feedback next month on a draft of its new Official Community Plan.

The proposed new OCP will be available for people to view, and make comments and recommendations for a month beginning on November 8th.

There will also be an evening webinar on Monday, November 8th.

The project to update North Cowichan’s Official Community Plan began in 2019.

The initial draft was created using input from residents and stakeholders provided during the process.

Feedback gathered next month will be added to the draft of the OCP and it will go to Council for discussion and potential endorsement in early 2022.

More details on the OCP engagement is available on the North Cowichan website.