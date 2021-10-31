Cowichan Tribes Chief, William Seymour is running for re-election in this upcoming election cycle. Sharon Vanhouwe, MyCowichanValleyNow.com staff.

The ballot has been set for Cowichan Tribes next election.

Nine have thrown their hats in the ring to be the next chief, including current Chief William Seymour, Acting Chief Cindy Daniels. Current North Cowichan and Cowichan Tribes Councilor Debra Toporowski, Cowichan Tribes councilors Stephanie Atleo, Howie George, and Stuart Pagaduan are among the others running for the top leadership role.

The twelve seats for councilors have 51 candidates vying for them, listed in the post below. All twelve current councilors are running for re-election.

The election will take place on December 3rd, with polls open from nine in the morning to eight at night in the Si’em Lelum Gym.

Tribes members can vote through mail or in person.