A guide to help companies navigate the current shortage of workers has been launched by Economic Development Cowichan.

The Cowichan Employer Resource Guide consists of tools and strategies to assist local businesses deal with labour shortages.

According to Cowichan Valley Regional District chair Aaron Stone, it’s a key area of concern as Cowichan businesses try to resume normal operations after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Stone says the pandemic worsened the situation, but an aging population in the area also means it’s going to be a long-term trend and businesses will need strategies to adapt.

The Duncan Cowichan Chamber was a partner on the project and President Julie Scurr says it’s designed to support local businesses to understand wage subsidies, recruitment and retention strategies, and more.

Economic Development Cowichan says the guide “will provide an overview of tools that may help businesses adjust to the labour shortage, such as workforce diversity, the living wage, and automation.”

The EDC blog will also provide examples of how each strategy has been used to create success in the workplace.

Businesses in the Cowichan Valley, BC, and across the country are struggling to find and retain workers.

In August 2021, RBC reported a record high national job vacancy rate of 5 percent, with BC leading the provinces at 6 percent.