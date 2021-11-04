Parents and other spectators are being reminded that they will need to show proof of full vaccination against Covid 19 in order to attend kids’ sporting events in BC, like basketball and volleyball games. Adults 19 and over will also need to show government-issued identification.

In the past, vaccination checks were required once a threshold of 50 or more spectators, aged 12 and over, attending was met. This threshold no longer exists.

If you’re planning on getting some activity in yourself, there’s a further reminder that all participants in public skating and drop-in hockey programs must also show proof of vaccination.

Spectators arriving at recreation centres should expect delays when entering the facilities as staff will be checking for proof of vaccination, which must be accompanied by a corresponding I.D.

Youth aged 12-18 are not required to show valid government photo ID along with their proof of vaccination.

The British Columbia Public Health Order can be found here.