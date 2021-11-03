Duncan is among the “rattiest” places on Vancouver Island. Nanaimo and Victoria are also on the annual list compiled by pest control company Orkin.

Victoria places third in BC’s top 20 rattiest cities, with Nanaimo at 16th spot and Duncan at 18th on the list. The good news for Duncan is that it dropped down from 14th on last year’s ranking.

Orkin says the communities are ranked by the number of rodent treatments the company did in each from August 1st 2020 to July 31st 2021.

To keep rats away from your home it suggests you s eal cracks or holes in your foundation and install weather stripping around windows and doors.