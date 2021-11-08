November 8 each year is National Indigenous Veterans Day.

In a news release today, Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, Veterans Affairs critic Rachel Blaney, the MP for North Island – Power River, and the party’s Indigenous Affairs critic, Lori Idlout are urging Canadians to remember the contributions of Indigenous veterans.

The NDP says there is a long and proud tradition of military service in Canada.

“From scouts and snipers in the First World War to Cree Code Talkers in the Second World War, and countless other accomplishments in service, Indigenous peoples have a truly distinguished history in the Canadian military.”

The NDP says it’s important to remember “their bravery, and their stories, to ensure a better future for everyone who serves today and in the future.”

The NPD notes that some of those veterans lost their status after returning from war because they had been absent from their reserves for more than four years.

The New Democrats say Canada needs to work with Indigenous peoples in reconciliation and towards removing the systemic discrimination in our institutions.