As members of the Royal Canadian Legion and war veterans were preparing to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies, RCMP were investigating a break-in at the Malahat Legion Branch on Shawnigan Lake Road.

RCMP media liaison officer, Corporal Chris Manseau, says investigators at the Shawnigan Lake detachment hope the public will recognize a suspect now being sought in connection with a break-in involving storage sheds on the Legion property.

“Unfortunately for the suspect, we have some excellent photographs and some video of him showing up.”

Corporal Manseau says the suspect was driving a distinctive mid-1990’s black Nissan pickup with a white stripe down the passenger side that did not extend to the box of the vehicle.

He says the Shawnigan Lake detachment has now posted the surveillance images of the suspect on the RCMP website and is asking for public assistance in locating him.

Manseau says the Legion’s security cameras were damaged in an attempt to conceal the identity of the person responsible, but images had already been saved on a computer.

He says they were notified of the break-in just after 9 am on November 11.