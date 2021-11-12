If you live in the City of Duncan you may be receiving a call asking you to participate in their citizen survey.

Four hundred random residents will be selected and as a test group to give their level of satisfaction with city services and spending priorities. Questions will include Covid response among many of the other city services.

The city says that these responses help to enhance the quality of life in Duncan. They add it informs the decisions of councilors and keep their future goals and priorities in check.

Calls began going out on October 29th and will continue to be made until November 30th. They’ve hired Discovery Research to conduct the survey.

This is the fourth Duncan Citizen Survey, with the first three taking place in 2014, 2016, and 2019.

If you haven’t been called but would like to participate, you can do an online version of the survey on the city’s website. Any questions can be directed to City Hall.