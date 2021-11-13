If you’re looking for some help with the costs of increasing security for your commercial property, the city of Duncan’s Enhanced Security Initiative Program is an option.

Through this program, the city will cover half of your security upgrades up to one thousand dollars, if your property is within the city limits.

Any safety or security upgrades can be eligible, including video surveillance gear, improved lighting, gates, and door locks.

The deadline to apply was just extended until December 31st.

More information can be found on the city website, or in this more in-depth article.