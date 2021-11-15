Construction is expected to begin soon on the new Cowichan Secondary School and SD79 is offering parents and the public a chance to take a close-up look at the design this evening.

The presentation will take place at the current Cowichan Secondary School on James Street from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

Urban One Builders has been selected for the project and Cowichan Valley School Board Chair Candace Spilsbury says they’ve created an innovative and carefully crafted design, “a school that truly represents Cowichan Valley and our local Indigenous culture.”

Spilsbury says it’s quite amazing how they have extended their research “into all corners of Cowichan Valley and tried to incorporate some of our major features” and she believes people will be astounded by how the school is representative of the local community.

She hopes people will turn out to see the designs and is hopeful residents become as excited as they are at the prospect of having this new school in the district.

The new school will be a three-story building with architectural features that will complement the surroundings and honour Indigenous culture.

The construction will make use of wood to create a strong, warm, and welcoming space.

The design includes break-out workspaces to foster collaboration and creativity, and outdoor gathering spaces to allow lessons in a variety of places.

There will also be natural lighting and views to inspire and energize students and staff.

The initial capacity will be 1,100 students, but the school can be expanded to accept 1,500 students in the future.

The school will include an Indigenous Language and Culture Centre as the cornerstone of the Neighbourhood Learning Centre and Health and Wellness facilities, and a high-tech boardroom and meeting room.

The school district says Urban One Builders was chosen for the design-build process after a thorough Request for Proposals competition.

Construction is not only expected to create a state-of-the-art school for Cowichan students but will also be a substantial economic boost for the entire region.

The provincial government is covering $83.8 million of the Cowichan Secondary School replacement through the Province’s Seismic Mitigation Program, and the Cowichan Valley School District is providing $2.2 million.

Cowichan Secondary School was identified in the Seismic Mitigation Program in 2004.

The present school was built in 1950 and had several additions over the years.