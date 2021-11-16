Highway-1 north of Goldstream Park is reopening this morning.

Highway maintenance contractor Emcon Services says the Malahat Drive will reopen with single lane alternating traffic by about 9:30 am.

Emcon says the geotechnical assessment has been completed and found that it was safe to allow vehicles through.

The highway was closed Monday after part of the shoulder of the northbound lanes washed away.

BC Transit says afternoon service for bus 66 to Duncan and 99 to Shawnigan Lake will resume today.

Travel time for the buses may be longer than usual due to traffic patterns on the highway.