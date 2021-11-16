Monday’s closure of the Malahat highway left hundreds of motorists with no way to get home or reach their destinations.

BC Ferries was able to step up and help them by keeping the Mill Bay to Brentwood ferry running all night.

Deborah Marshall of BC Ferries says, “we did run an additional crew and an additional service all night long” on the MV Klitsa to help as many stranded commuters as possible get home, as well as carrying emergency vehicles.

Marshall says some people living near the terminals on either side of the inlet turned out to offer food and assistance to people in the long lineups.

She says their help was very much appreciated as “the Brentwood Bay-Mill Bay ferry, the Klitsa, does accommodate about 19 vehicles and one-hundred-and-fifty passengers. so there was quite a queue,” with many people waiting several hours to board.