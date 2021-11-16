The “atmospheric river” that passed over Vancouver Island and Southern BC starting on the weekend poured a record amount of rain on the Cowichan Valley and the Malahat.

Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon with Environment Canada says from 11 am Saturday morning to 11 pm Monday evening, the average rainfall had amounted to well over one hundred millimetres.

According to Sekhon, “the Malahat had one of the largest amounts at 182 millimetres, even in Victoria at 154 millimetres at the international airport, at Victoria University you had about 124 millimetres, and then places like North Cowichan, 150 millimetres.”

A new rainfall record for November 14 in Duncan was set on Sunday at 68.2 millimetres.

The old record of 54.3 millimetres was set back in 1913.