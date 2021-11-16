Construction has pulled up a large section of the TransCanada Highway Northbound through Goldstream - Photo provided by Nicholas Arnold, Vista Radio Staff

While the Malahat drive has reopened during the day, new word from the Ministry of Transportation will see the corridor closed overnight.

The construction will be repairing the base of the road which had eroded in the northbound lane due to the massive amounts of rainfall over the weekend.

From today until next Monday, the highway will be closed overnight in both directions from 6pm to 6am. With the exception of tonight (Tuesday) when it will be closed at 7pm until 6am.

During the day, the road will be single lane alternating traffic for 30-minute intervals each way.

The ministry says that drivers should expect major delays during daytime traffic.

The only alternate route through the area is BC Ferries’ Brentwood Bay to Mill Bay route.

To deal with the closure, BC Ferries has added additional sailings for the night of the 16th, listed below:

Leaving Brentwood Bay at:

7:30 pm, 8:40pm, 9:50pm, and 11pm

Leaving Mill Bay at:

8:05pm, 9:15pm, 10:25pm, and 11:35pm