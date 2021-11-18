Heavy equipment and traffic control person on the Malahat Drive section of Highway-1. Staff photograph

There is some relief for drivers using the Malahat Highway, the Ministry of Transportation says overnight closures will no longer be needed.

The Ministry says the work to repair a damaged section of Highway-1 near Tunnel Hill is proceeding quickly.

There will still be single-lane alternating traffic, but the highway will no longer be shut down from 6 pm to 6 am, which had originally been planned until Monday.

Repair work began on Tuesday after heavy rain Monday washed away a portion of the shoulder for the northbound lanes.

The Ministry of Transportation says drivers can expect single-lane alternating traffic with some intermittent closures to assist fuel tankers and emergency vehicles through the worksite.

Emergency repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the day on Monday, allowing two-way traffic to resume.