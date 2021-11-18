Monday’s flooding continues to affect families across the province, and United Way hopes to ease some of the burden.

UWBC says it will be ‘identifying funds immediately to provide support to those in need across the province and making appeals to the public for contributions to the fund as well’ for its United for BC Flood Response Fund.

“We recognize the deep trauma that these floods are having on individual lives as we respond in local communities across British Columbia,” says Michael McKnight, President and CEO of United Way British Columbia. “The United for BC Flood Response Fund, bc211, and iVolunteer are ways that everyone can provide support during such challenging days. We’re proud that UWBC strengthens communities across the regions we serve in times of great need; but we can’t do it alone. We encourage B.C. residents to come alongside their neighbours and donate available resources and time to those in desperate need today.”

The fund will be used to support a variety of programs and essential services. Specifically, the UWBC says it’ll go towards support for ‘those who are displaced or have lost housing, belongings and/or employment, suffered physical or mental health trauma, and emerging needs.’

Prospera Credit Union and the Steelworker Humanity Fund have each already donated $50,000 each, to launch the fund with $100,000.

More information about the fund is available here.

Those in need of immediate assistance are encouraged to use bc211 by dialing 2-1-1 or visiting bc.211.ca.