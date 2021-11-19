Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and BC Health Minister Adrian Dix are pleased Health Canada has approved a vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.

They are urging parents to register their children.

The website to do so is www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca – or call 1 833 838-2323 toll-free.

The government says more than 75-thousand children are already registered to be called to book an appointment for their first shot.

In a joint statement, Dr. Henry and Dix say the province is looking forward to making the pediatric vaccine available for 360-thousand young British Columbians as soon as possible.

They add that while children are at a lower risk of severe disease from COVID-19 it can still result in serious outcomes for kids, including hospitalization and long-term symptoms.