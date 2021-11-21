Starting Monday, Cowichan Valley recycling centres will stop receiving glass and foam packaging.This includes Recycle BC depots at Bings Creek, Meade Creek, and Peerless Road.

This is due to complications from last week’s flooding and road closures. Operations have stopped at the main recycling plant on the lower mainland, due to all of the continued road closures, means has caused supply chain issues between plants.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District’s Manager of Operations for Recycling, Doug Stevens is asking that you refrain from putting any glass or foam in your curbside recycling totes.

He says that they will break into unrecoverable pieces and create health and safety issues for workers.

No timeline on when pickup will resume.