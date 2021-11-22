The Cowichan Valley School District is trying to help alleviate the strain on the fuel supply chain currently being experienced.

To that end, they will also be postponing most field trips, sporting events, and celebrations that require vehicular transport. Bussing of students to and from school will remain unaffected.

On the business side, they’ll be redistributing some of their operations and support staff to keep them working closer to home, with some non-school employees working from home directly. They are moving all of their meetings to an online format to minimize transportation needs.

Board Chair, Candace Spilsbury says the district wants to ensure they’re playing a part in the recovery process.

“Now is the time to look at our neighbours, friends and community and ask, ‘What can I do for you?’ We want to ensure that we are playing a part in this recovery and ask every member of our community to do the same,” says Spilsbury in a statement.

These procedures will remain in place until December 1st.