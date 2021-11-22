The state of local emergency has been extended for the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

The new date it will be reassessed is November 29th.

It applies to areas of the CVRD, North Cowichan, Duncan, Cowichan Tribes, Halalt First Nation, and Penelakut Tribe.

They add that more rain is coming this week, which could amount to more flooding.

Last week’s floods saw 200 people attend flood support centres over a four-day period.

They say that 157 properties have been assessed by the region with only two having been deemed unsafe for re-entry.

The District is reminding residents to download the Cowichan Alert app to have alerts sent directly to them when issues arise.