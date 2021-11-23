The ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, reconciliation, and climate change.

Those are some of the areas covered in the speech from the throne marking the opening of the 44th Parliament.

Governor-General Mary Simon delivered her comments in the Senate chamber on Tuesday promising that COVID-19 aid supports, including benefit programs for workers and businesses, will continue.

Housing affordability initiatives and $10 a day child care deals with the provinces are also being promised.

As far as the environment goes, Simon says the government will move to cap and cut oil and gas sector emissions and mandate the sale of zero-emission vehicles.

Criminal sanctions for threatening health care workers were also announced as part of the speech.