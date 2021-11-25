It might be time to get crafty with some recyclables after flooding has complicated the system.

Because of the flooding events, RecycleBC has limited its collection of some materials including glass bottles and jars and foam. They are asking the public to not take these materials to a depot or be placed out for curbside collection.

The recycling collection agency says the reason for the changes is due to transportation corridors being compromised after flooding in the Lower Mainland.

Cardboard, paper, containers and soft plastics will still be collected as they can be easily stored, according to RecycleBC.

“Managing materials responsibly continues to be a priority for us,” said RecycleBC. “We will work with all partners to ensure we handle all materials as effectively as possible during this emergency.”

The organization says it does not know when collection will return to normal and will update with more information.