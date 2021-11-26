Fountain outside the BC Legislature at night. Staff photo

The fall session of the BC Legislature wrapped up on Thursday.

The government of Premier John Horgan invoked closure on several pieces of legislation before the session ended.

Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau, the leader of the BC Green Party, says many bills faced “fierce blowback” from opposition parties because they were rushed, or there was poor consultation.

In a news release, Furstenau says the opposition parties play a critical role in strengthening democracy, but the Horgan government has been more concerned with consolidating its own power rather than fulfilling its promise to build a stronger BC.

For instance, she says housing remains a real concern and despite promises from the BC NDP, the reality is many people are at risk of homelessness.

Furstenau says the cost of housing is rising and rents are rising with it.

She says the BC Green Party continued to advocate for greater collaboration and transparency on our public health crises.

She says they tried to bring all parties together on the toxic drug crisis and the COVID-19 response.

Furstenau says the Horgan government must learn from past mistakes and be proactive in efforts to reduce illness and stress on the provincial health system.

During the fall legislative session, the BC Green Party says it advocated for environmental protection, social equity, and brought forward solutions to social and economic issues.

The party’s caucus also raised concerns about government transparency and democratic accountability.