The election of the Chief and members of council at Cowichan Tribes, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed after it was discovered a technical error had affected the voters list.

In a news release, Cowichan Tribes says the council and its electoral officer were recently advised that an error with the database resulted in some voters failing to receive notice of the December 3 election and an election package.

In consultation with the electoral officer and Indigenous Services Canada, Cowichan Tribes council took steps to ensure that the membership could participate in a fair and democratic election process.

Council, staff, and the electoral officer plan to hold the election as soon as possible and expect the election to be held early in the New Year.