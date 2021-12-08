Skiers and boarders will be able to hit the slopes this weekend with the mountain opening up.

Mount Washington says the hill will be open Friday with all five carpets and the Eagle and Hawk chair lifts from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. After snow this week, the resort says they currently have a 43 cm base, and runs for every ability will be open, which is less common for this time of year according to the general manager.

“We were pleasantly surprised by the early season snowfall in October and November, and temperatures cooperated to get a head start on snowmaking,” said David Prentice, Mount Washington general manager. “The natural snow combined with our snowmaking investment has allowed the operations team to take full advantage of every opportunity to prepare the resort for a strong opening with both Eagle and Hawk lifts, typically we start the season with just the Whiskey Jack, and we look forward to adding terrain as conditions allow.”

COVID-19 efforts will also be in effect at the mountain, according to the resort. Masks will be mandatory inside buildings unless eating at a dining area, and guests must provide proof of vaccination to eat at restaurants at the resort.

Masks, however, will not be required outside the resort. They also say tickets will only be available for purchase online and new mobile pickup boxes have been installed to allow for contactless scan-and-go access.

READ MORE: ‘Excited is an understatement’: Mt. Washington set to open Dec. 10