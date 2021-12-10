A unique light show is set to open next week at the Cowichan Exhibition’s Mellor Hall.

The show is called Island Wonderland and it will run during the Christmas holidays.

Island Wonderland is produced by Graham Meckling and Michael Heid of Wonderland Productions in Victoria.

Meckling says a group of artists has created an amazing and interactive light show designed to be a landscape that people can immerse themselves in.

He says instead of standing still and watching, or walking through Christmas lights, Island Wonder is an environment that is artistically rendered for people to enjoy.

“What we do to make that environment, there’ll be laser tunnels, we’ll do projection mapping, which is a really amazing sort of sensory thing.”

Meckling says the experience will be very special for the whole family, adding that “these are world-class designers, who have done world-class events, and you’ll be very amazed at what you’re about to see.”

He says proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to several charities.

The show runs from December 15 to 31 and tickets can be purchased on the Island Wonderland website.