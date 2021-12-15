RCMP on Salt Spring Island finished an investigation into what they’re calling a “serious allegation.”

Several officers were deployed to the property on Beaver Point Road, Friday.

While they mention allegations, the release was vague as to what was actually alleged. What they were clear about is that those on the property were fully cooperative, and helped police to determine that what was alleged was unfounded.

No one was arrested and no further investigation is ongoing.

Police say that they appreciate the patience of those who may have been affected during the investigation.